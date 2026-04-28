Verity Teaser Trailer is out now: Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson's psychological thriller looks intriguing

New Delhi:

With the film Verity, Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson are set to kick off the Halloween period with some scary moments. Based on the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover, this movie is going to give audiences an exciting and spine-chilling experience during the October period. The teaser trailer that was just released has already raised anticipation among viewers regarding this thrilling movie.

Verity plot

Based on the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover, this seductive and psychological thriller centers on famous writer Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway) and Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a writer who moves into the Crawford estate to write for her. When Lowen uncovers what seems to be the chilling autobiographical notes written by Verity, she struggles to tell between fact and fiction, as well as between manipulation and attraction.

Watch the Verity trailer here:

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, Verity will release in India On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2026, in theatres.

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