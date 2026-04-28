When 11-year-old Sara Arjun called Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh's wife Deepika Padukone an inspiration

New Delhi:

An old video clip featuring actress Sara Arjun, known for her roles in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is currently going viral on social media. In this clip, Sara identifies Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone as her inspirations. At the same time, the Dhurandhar actress also clarified that she does not wish to become like any other actress; instead, she aims to carve out her own distinct identity.

Sara Arjun, who rose to the limelight playing the lead female role in filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 1 movies , is currently stepping into a new phase of her career. Through her portrayal of the character Yelina, Sara has won the hearts of the audience. Recently, in an old video that went viral on the X platform (formerly Twitter), the actress spoke about her favorite actresses.

Sara's 9-year-old video goes viral

Watching this old video clip, which is currently trending on X, it appears as though it was recorded by her mother during her childhood. In the clip, fans can be seen asking a young Sara, 'Which actress serves as your role model in Bollywood?'

Sara Arjun responds, As for my role models... I really like Alia Bhatt; I admire her acting skills as well. In fact, I am a huge fan of both Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. However, neither of them is my role model in the strict sense; rather, they are my inspirations. Ultimately, though, I simply want to be Sara Arjun. I don't want to be a carbon copy of anyone, nor do I want to be known as 'the next' version of someone else.'

X users praise Sara Arjun for her confidence at the age

Sara's words make it abundantly clear that she wishes to remain true to herself as Sara Arjun and is determined to establish her own unique identity. Fans are deeply impressed by the clarity of thought displayed by Sara at such a young age. They are showering praise on Sara for her confidence and self-awareness.

One user, commending Sara, wrote, 'At such a tender age, this girl possesses the confidence to forge her own individual identity.' Another X user, praising the young actress, wrote, 'What a sorted girl she is!' Another X post read, 'Stop calling Sara the 'new Deepika' or the 'new Alia.' Everyone wants to move forward by making a name for themselves.'

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