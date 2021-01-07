Trump supporters storm US Capitol: Selena Gomez, Chris Evans and other Hollywood stars condemn violence

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHRISEVANS, SELENAGOMEZ Trump supporters storm US Capitol: Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Chris Evans and other Hollywood stars condemn violence

Hollywood stars, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Chris Evans, Cardi B, Khloe Kardashian, and many others took to their social media accounts to condemn the violence after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in Washington D.C on January 6. Rioters overpowered police and broke through barricades into the Capitol to protest as a joint session of Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. Reportedly, four people have died during the fury, Social media giants Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram on Wednesday have blocked US President Donald Trump from posting on their platforms. Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol has been placed under lockdown. Several stars are speaking against the violence and the unrest.

Selena Gomez

Singer Selena Gomez posted an open letter address to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and Twitter co-founder/CEO Jack Dorsey. She tweeted, "Today is the result of allowing people with hate in their hearts to use platforms that should be used to bring people together and allow people to build community."

"You have all failed the American people today, and I hope you’re going to fix things moving forward,", she added.

Chris Evans

Avengers star Chris Evans took to his Twitter account, said, "I am speechless" and reminded his followers of the violence that occurred when Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets in the summer of 2020. "Just think of the carnage had they not been white," he wrote.

Just think of the carnage had they not been white. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 6, 2021

Cardi B

Cardi B showed her resentment towards the violence and tweeted, "The irony is pretty funny………weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?"

She also added,"And y’all better NOT BE OUTSIDE!!These are wild thugs out here ! Stay home.This ain’t our business.Stay at home safe but dangerous!"

The irony is pretty funny.........weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?🤔🤔🤔🤔......Let me just watch. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian revealed she was "sick to [her] stomach" after seeing the images of rioters in Washington DC. "The epitome of white privilege! How disturbing!!! I am sick to my stomach," she wrote.

The epitome of white privilege! How disturbing!!! I am sick to my stomach ! pic.twitter.com/XcCiCUmt1X — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 6, 2021

Here are the other celebs reactions:

Support the peaceful transition of power!!!!!!!! That’s being a patriot! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 6, 2021

Unimaginable.

Disgraceful.

Shocking.

But no surprise.

So many to hold responsible. You know who you are.

You dismissed the violent, divisive, cruel rhetoric. You made excuses.

Cowards

He/you are not leaders.

We will try to re-build. You will try to live with yourselves — Sarah Jessica Parker (@SJP) January 6, 2021

As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame,

Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This a sad day for America. — P!nk (@Pink) January 6, 2021

I was chased and run through tear gas demonstrating against the war in the 70s. What the police DIDN’T do today was shocking. They sure were ready during the BLM demos which was peaceful — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 6, 2021