Thursday, January 07, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Hollywood
  5. Trump supporters storm US Capitol: Selena Gomez, Chris Evans and other Hollywood stars condemn violence

Trump supporters storm US Capitol: Selena Gomez, Chris Evans and other Hollywood stars condemn violence

Hollywood stars, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Chris Evans, Cardi B, Khloe Kardashian, and many others took to their social media accounts to condemn the violence after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in Washington D.C on January 6.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 07, 2021 12:38 IST
Trump supporters storm US Capitol: Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Chris Evans tweet
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHRISEVANS, SELENAGOMEZ

Trump supporters storm US Capitol: Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Chris Evans and other Hollywood stars condemn violence

Hollywood stars, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Chris Evans, Cardi B, Khloe Kardashian, and many others took to their social media accounts to condemn the violence after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in Washington D.C on January 6.  Rioters overpowered police and broke through barricades into the Capitol to protest as a joint session of Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. Reportedly, four people have died during the fury, Social media giants Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram on Wednesday have blocked US President Donald Trump from posting on their platforms. Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol has been placed under lockdown. Several stars are speaking against the violence and the unrest. 

Selena Gomez

Singer Selena Gomez posted an open letter address to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and Twitter co-founder/CEO Jack Dorsey. She tweeted, "Today is the result of allowing people with hate in their hearts to use platforms that should be used to bring people together and allow people to build community."

"You have all failed the American people today, and I hope you’re going to fix things moving forward,", she added.

Chris Evans

Avengers star Chris Evans took to his Twitter account, said, "I am speechless" and reminded his followers of the violence that occurred when Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets in the summer of 2020. "Just think of the carnage had they not been white," he wrote. 

Cardi B

Cardi B showed her resentment towards the violence and tweeted, "The irony is pretty funny………weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?" 

She also added,"And y’all better NOT BE OUTSIDE!!These are wild thugs out here ! Stay home.This ain’t our business.Stay at home safe but dangerous!"

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian revealed she was "sick to [her] stomach" after seeing the images of rioters in Washington DC. "The epitome of white privilege! How disturbing!!! I am sick to my stomach," she wrote.

Here are the other celebs reactions:

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News