Trevor Noah JOKES about Bengaluru's cancelled show, says 'alley was full of....'

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Comedian Trevor Noah

Bengaluru was rooting for Trevor Noah's shows, which were cancelled at the last moment owing to a technical snag. The comedian was set to perform in the city on September 27 and 28 at the Manpho Conventional Centre in Manyata Tech Park. Fans were disheartened after BookMyShows announced the same. Now, a video is doing rounds on the internet wherein the Emmy-winning comedian is performing in Mumbai and joking about his cancelled shows in Bengaluru.

In the now-viral video shared by a fan on Twitter, Trevor Noah can be heard saying, "Now, usually when I go to do a show backstage what happens is there will be like an entrance that you walk into and then you’re in the venue and then you emerge into a backstage area before you come and perform. Here, we walk through an alley that was full of dogs, half of which were in cages… I’ve never prepared for a show where the backstage area is dogs in cages."

He mocked the room arrangements and said the room was like a semi-permanent tent with air-conditioners blowing hot air. “They tried to turn the sound up so that you can hear what is happening. But, because the room wasn’t designed for human beings, what happens is the sound waves are now just bouncing around the room in every direction, he said.

Further, Noah cribbed about Bengaluru's traffic and said, "We are driving to go to the venue. After about an hour and a half of driving, I was like, where are we going? The driver and everyone in the car was like this is the way we are supposed to go.”

Watch the viral video here:

Following this, Founder of Biocom Limited Kiran Mazumdar Shaw slammed the comedian for his remarks on Bengaluru. In a tweet, she wrote, "Bangalore’s shambolic state has provided enough content for Trevor Noah’s future shows.If this does not wake up the administration then we have nothing left to hope for ⁦@Jointcptraffic @BBMPCOMM @CMofKarnataka @DKShivakumar."

Take a look:

Latest Hollywood News