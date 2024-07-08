Tom Hanks Birthday Special: 7 Stellar performances by the Forrest Gump actor

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Tom Hanks

The film Forrest Gump became a household name after Tom Hanks starred in the film. His brilliant acting skills garnered attention and since then he has starred in several blockbuster films. From Forrest Gump to Elvis, Tom Hanks has come a long way in Hollywood. On the occasion of his birthday, which is on July 9, let's look at a few of the films that he has been part of.

1. Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump tells the story of Forrest, a man with a low IQ, who recounts the early years of his life when he found himself in the middle of key historical events. All he wants now is to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film features Robin Wright, Haley Joel Osment and Gary Sinise.

2. A Man Called Otto

A Man Called Otto tells the story of lonely a widower who decides to take a drastic step. However, his plans are disrupted by a lively family that moves in next door. Directed by Marc Forster, the film stars Truman Hanks, Rachel Keller, and Mack Bayda.

3. Elvis

Elvis tells the story of how on a mission to transform the mainstream rock and roll culture of the USA, singer Elvis Presley uses his fame to highlight racism within the country. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the film features, Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Dacre Montgomery and Little Richard.

4. Cast Away

Cast Away is the story of Chuck Noland wakes up on a deserted island after his plane crash-lands into the Pacific. Now, he must harness every skill he knows to survive the mental and physical agony of living alone. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film stars Helen Hunt, Lari White, Nick Searcy and Peter Von Berg among others.

5. The Da Vinci Code

The Da Vinci Code tells the story of Symbologist Robert Langdon travels from Paris to London to unravel a bizarre murder. Accompanied by a cryptographer, he soon comes across a religious enigma protected by an age-old secret society. Directed by Ron Howard, the film stars Audrey Tautou, Paul Bettany, Jean Reno and Iac McKellen.

6. Catch Me If You Can

Catch Me If You Can tells the story of Frank Abagnale Jr, a con man, who poses as a pilot, doctor and lawyer and cashes forged cheques worth millions before his 21st birthday, despite being constantly chased by FBI agent Carl Hanratty. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film features Leonardo DiCaprio, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen and Ellen Pompeo.

7. Inferno

Inferno is the story of, Robert Langdon who wakes up with amnesia in a hospital and teams up with Sienna Brooks, one of his doctors, to protect the world from the evil plan of a mad scientist. Directed by Ron Inferno, the film features Felicity Jones, Omar Sy, Irrfan Khan and Ben Foster.

