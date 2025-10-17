Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas split months before wedding, 'spark faded' says insider: Report Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and actress Ana de Armas have reportedly ended their relationship just before their planned wedding. Sources revealed that the couple, who went public earlier this year, mutually decided to part ways after realising their 'spark had faded'.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas, who were about to get married soon, have reportedly called off their wedding. The Mission: Impossible star and the Cuban-born actress were first linked in February before making their relationship public in the spring.

According to reports, the pair have now decided to end their relationship, realising they’re better off as friends than partners. However, they are yet to officially confirm their split.

Have Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas parted ways?

A source close to the two shared with The Sun, "Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course. They are going to remain good friends but they aren’t dating anymore. They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates."

The source further told the portal, "The spark had gone between them but they still love each other’s company and they’ve both been really adult about it. She’s already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together."

The insider further added that the duo will continue to work together, as Ana has already been cast in Tom’s upcoming supernatural thriller titled Deeper.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas planned to say 'I do' in space

Tom Cruise, known an action star, reported planned to marry Armas in space. A source told RadarOnline, "Tom is already thinking on a larger-than-life scale. He’s obsessed with space travel, so the idea of being the first couple to ever marry in outer space excites him. They’ve also talked about some sort of skydiving thing, saying their vows mid-air. Whatever they do they want it to be as far from ordinary as you can get."

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together during a weekend trip to Vermont, USA, in July 2025. They duo have a 26-year age difference - Cruise is 63, while de Armas is 37.

