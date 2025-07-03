Three marriages and three kids, a sneak peek into Tom Cruise's personal life | Birthday Special Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is celebrating his 63rd birthday today. His films are liked all over the world. But today, let's talk about his personal life.

The world is crazy about Tom Cruise's action movies. His films have been consistently performing well at the Indian box office as well. The Hollywood star gained popularity all over the world through Mission: Impossible films. Apart from his acting and real-life actions, Tom is also known for his looks. Today, he has turned 63 with those charms remaining intact. On the birthday of the Hollywood actor, let's know about his personal life.

First marriage with Mimi Rogers

Talking about Tom Cruise's married life, he has been married thrice. But all three marriages have been unsuccessful. His first marriage was to Mimi Rogers in the year 1987. But they got divorced in the year 1990. After this, actress Nicole Kidman came into Tom's life. Nicole and Tom got married in the year 1990. But they too could not have an everlasting love and got divorced in 2001. After his marriage with Nicole broke up, Tom Cruise got married for the third time to Katie Holmes. But this marriage also did not last. Tom and Katie got married in 2006 and got divorced in 2012.

For the unversed, the Hollywood star adopted two children, Isabella and Connor, with his second wife. He was blessed with a daughter, Suri, with his third wife, Katie Holmes.

Tom's name has been associated with several actresses

Apart from three marriages, Tom Cruise has also been in the headlines for his affairs. During his marriage and breakup with three Hollywood actresses, Tom Cruise's name was linked with many actresses and celebrities. This list includes the names of famous Hollywood actresses like Melissa Gilbert, Heather Locklear, Rebecca De Marney, Cher, Penelope Cruz, Nazanin Boniadi, Lora Prepon, Hayley Atwell and Alsina Khairova. Tom Cruise separated from all these actresses due to different reasons.

Tom is dating this 37-year-old actress

Tom Cruise's name has also been linked with American singer Shakira. These days, Tom Cruise is dating an actress who is 25 years younger than him. Yes! He's dating actress Ana de Armas, who is 37 years old. Recently, when the film 'Mission: Impossible 8' was released, during its promotion, Tom was seen praising his rumoured girlfriend Ana de Armas. Both have been seen together on several occasions.

