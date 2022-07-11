Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 4: Chris Hemsworth's film performs exceptionally well

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@1300WTLSJTHOMAS Thor Love And Thunder

Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection: Chris Hemsworth-starrer got the biggest release in India on July 7. Oscar-winner Taika Waititi’s directorial collected well again on weekends. The Marvel movie is enjoying great numbers at the ticket window it continues a phenomenal run. Starring Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in lead roles, the film on Day 4, recorded great numbers.

Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 4

Thor: Love And Thunder marked the fifth-biggest opening day for any Hollywood film in India. Reportedly, within four days of its release in India, the film is nearing the Rs 50-crore mark in India.

For Day 3, Box Office India predicted, "Thor - Love And Thunder collected well again on Saturday as it picked up another 17 crore nett with collections gaining around 50% from Friday. There had been a drop on Friday but now collections are almost back to the day one levels.

The film would have been closer to the first-day number were it not for Nizam / Andhra which is still heavily down from its first day. Mumbai circuit is better than the first day which is a plus for the film. The collections over the first three days are 47 crore nett and it should be a very good extended weekend of 65-70 crore nett for the film," BO stated. ALSO READ: Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection: R Madhavan starrer maintains pace

About Thor: Love And Thunder

The film marks Christian Bale's MCU debut. Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder was released in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The most exciting addition to the cast, however, is Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In the movie's trailer, it has been hinted that Thor has gone into retirement of sorts while Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor takes the reigns over at Asgard with Valkyrie (Tessa Thomson). ALSO READ: Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office: Varun-Kiara's film sees great jump on weekend; 'Khuda Haafiz 2' remains low

The fourth installment in the Thor franchise has been directed by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, who catapulted Thor to immense popularity among the fans after the 2017 release Thor: Ragnarok. With a new film released, the box office returns are expected to be sky-high.