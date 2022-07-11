Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office: Varun-Kiara's film sees great jump on weekend; 'Khuda Haafiz 2' remains low

Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor starrer released towards the end of last month and has been entertaining the audience ever since. Despite the fact that the film has entered its third week, the love that it is getting is still helping it to move ahead in terms of collections. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the family entertainer is yet to enter the 100 crore club in India but as it is said slow and steady wins the race, it can be expected the same to happen in the coming days. The growth of the film also slowed down because of the release of not just the Hollywood film Thor - Love And Thunder but also Vidyut Jammwal's much-awaited 'Khuda Haafiz 2.' The collections went down during the weekdays but gained momentum during the weekend.

A report in BoxOfficeIndia stated, "The film continues to put up better numbers on Saturday and Sunday as families in the bigger cities come out on the weekends. The film collected 1.60 crore nett on Saturday taking its overall total to over 71 crore nett. There will be Eid on Sunday but the film has a limited presence in mass pockets now so it remains to be seen if the film gets an extra boost. Even if it does not the weekend should go to around 4.50 crore nett which is a fair for the third weekend."

On July 9, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections and tweeted, "#JugJuggJeeyo is rock-steady, despite two new films + reduced showcasing... Expect growth on [third] Sat and Sun... [Week 3] Fri 92 lacs. Total: ₹ 74.63 cr. #India biz."

Coming to Khuda Hafiz 2, the report stated, "Khuda Haafiz 2 also saw a jump on its second day as collections rose around 40-45%. Still the collections remain low and it has to hope that the collections on Monday are higher than Friday if the film is to survive."

According to early trade estimates, Khuda Haafiz 2's total box office collection on Day 3 stood at Rs 5 crore. Its single-day collection on July 10 was Rs 2.20 crore.

Talking about the film, it is the sequel to Vidyut Jammwal’s 2020 film, Khuda Haafiz. Written and directed by Faruk Kabir, the film was released on Disney+Hotstar. It is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh and Ram Mirchandani under the banner of Panorama Studios.