The Odyssey: New poster for Christopher Nolan's film unveiled; prologue to screen before Avatar: Fire and Ash The makers of the highly anticipated film The Odyssey unveiled a new poster on Thursday, December 18, 2025. They also announced that viewers will be able to watch the prologue before screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Have a look here.

There is good news for fans of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. The makers of the highly anticipated action-epic The Odyssey treated fans by unveiling a new poster from the film on December 18, 2025. Along with this, they announced that viewers will be able to watch the film's prologue in IMAX before screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Notably, James Cameron's Avatar 3, titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, is scheduled to hit Indian screens on Friday, December 19, 2025. Read on for more details.

New poster of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey unveiled

The new poster offers a powerful first look from The Odyssey. It shows the back of a warrior wearing a dark helmet, standing against a misty blue background. With shadowy figures in the distance, the poster creates a sense of mystery and hints at an epic journey.

Sharing the new poster, the official Instagram handle of The Odyssey wrote, "A film by Christopher Nolan shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. Experience The Odyssey prologue in IMAX before Avatar: Fire and Ash (sic)." Take a look below:

The Odyssey release date and production details

For the unversed, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey will hit the big screens on July 17, 2026. The film is produced by Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas under their home banner Syncopy Inc.

The Odyssey: Cast

The new poster of The Odyssey also features the names of the cast members. The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. Notably, the film was shot entirely using IMAX film cameras.

