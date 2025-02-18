Matt Damon, Zendaya to Robert Pattinson, a look at Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey cast Matt Damon is the latest actor to join Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'The Odyssey'. Let's have a look at the cast of this multi-starter project.

After clean sweeping award seasons last year, Hollywood director Christopher Nolan is working on his next film. Titled as The Odyssey, the multi-starrer is a mythic action epic. The makers have made the first official announcement regarding one of its cast members. Having worked with Nolan in multiple films like Oppenheimer and Interstellar, Matt Damon will also be seen in The Odyssey. However, not just him, Batman actor Robert Pattinson is also reportedly working with the Oscar-winning director again after Tenet. Let's have a look at its full cast.

These stars will be seen in The Odyssey

Marvel actors Tom Holland and Zendaya will be working with Nolan for the first time in The Odyssey. On the other hand, Matt, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson will be joining the director in the film as well. According to reports, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron will be seen in Christopher Nolan's new film.

It is significant to note that this will be Nolan's second film for Universal, before this his film Oppenheimer had cast a spell on the audience. It was also told that this film is going to be released at the box office on July 17, 2026.

This will be the story of the film

The poem written by Greek poet Homer tells the story of King Odysseus of Ithaca, who faces many difficulties during his journey to return home after the Trojan War. On this journey, Odysseus has to face many dangers, including famous incidents such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirins and the sorceress Circe. Finally, the story ends with Odysseus meeting his wife Penelope. Nolan's film is based on this writing.

The story of Odysseus has been seen on screen before

The Odyssey has been adapted to film and television several times before. It was adapted into the 1954 Italian film Ulysses and the 1997 mini-series The Odyssey. Recently, the pair of Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche were seen as Odysseus and Penelope in the film The Return.

