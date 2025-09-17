The Housemaid (2025): Trailer, cast, plot and release date of Sydney Sweeney thriller The Housemaid trailer is finally here! Sydney Sweeney stars in the 2025 adaptation of Freida McFadden’s bestselling thriller. Watch the gripping first look now.

New Delhi:

Lionsgate on Tuesday released the official trailer for The Housemaid, a highly anticipated psychological thriller directed by Paul Feig. The Housemaid movie brings together Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in lead roles and is adapted from Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel.

The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 19, 2025.

From book to screen: The Housemaid plot

The story centres on Millie (Sydney Sweeney), a young woman desperate to escape her troubled past. Hoping for a fresh start, she accepts a live-in maid position with wealthy couple Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar).

What begins as an ideal opportunity soon turns unsettling as Millie stumbles upon dark secrets hidden within the household. Adapted from The Housemaid novel by Freida McFadden, the movie promises the same spine-chilling twists that made the book a global phenomenon.

The Housemaid trailer (2025): First look at the thriller

The trailer opens with an unsettling tone, drawing viewers into Millie’s (Sydney Sweeney) new life inside the Winchester family’s lavish home. What seems at first like a fresh start quickly shifts into something far more sinister. Along the way, quick glimpses of supporting characters played by Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins add even more layers of intrigue to the mystery.

Sydney Sweeney leads the thriller

Sweeney, best known for her performances in Euphoria and Anyone But You, takes on the complex role of Millie. Director Paul Feig praised her commitment, saying she struck “the perfect balance” in capturing the character’s layered personality.

The Housemaid cast

The Housemaid cast features Sydney Sweeney as Millie, Amanda Seyfried as Nina Winchester, and Brandon Sklenar as Andrew Winchester. Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins also join in key roles. The pairing of Sweeney and Seyfried is expected to elevate the tension in this suspenseful story.

Freida McFadden’s bestseller comes alive

First published in 2022, The Housemaid book by Freida McFadden became an instant bestseller, winning readers over with its psychological depth and unexpected twists. For the film, writer Rebecca Sonnenshine has stayed true to McFadden’s gripping narrative while shaping it for the big screen.

The Housemaid release date and streaming details

The Housemaid movie will debut in theatres on December 19, 2025. While Lionsgate has yet to confirm an OTT platform, the thriller is expected to stream in early 2026 following its theatrical run.