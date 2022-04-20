The Flash star Ezra Miller arrested for SECOND time in Hawaii for assault

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MARRIEDBIOGRAPHY Ezra Miller

Actor Ezra Miller, best known for playing the role of a superhero in 'The Flash', has landed himself in legal trouble again. As per CNN, Miller was arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of second-degree assault in Hawaii, following an incident at a private residence in Pahoa. The Hawaii Island Police Department informed that Miller "became irate" after being asked to leave a private residence and reportedly threw a chair, which struck a woman on the forehead.

"During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut," the police's statement read. Miller was released from jail "pending further investigation."

In late March this year, Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident in a karaoke bar in Hilo. He was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident in a karaoke bar in Honolulu, Hawaii. As per police, Miller "became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke." Miller then reportedly "began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke."

Ezra's legal troubles pose a threat to their career. Rolling Stone reported earlier this month that Warner Bros and DC executives held an emergency meeting after Miller’s first arrest in which they decided to pause any future projects with the actor.

Also read: The Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment at bar, released later

Miller's latest arrest comes days after the US release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, in which the actor is reprising the role of Credence Barebone.