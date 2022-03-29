The Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment at bar, released later

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHAOSKINGHERC Ezra Miller

Actor Ezra Miller was arrested late Sunday night after an incident in a bar in the Hawaiian town of Hilo on the charges of "disorderly conduct and harassment", the local police said. The actor, who stars in upcoming Warner Bros films "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" and "The Flash", was later released after he posted the bail of USD 500 for both offences.

In a statement the Hawaii Police Department posted to Facebook on Monday night, Miller "became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke".

According to police, the 29-year-old then reportedly started "yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke… and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts."

Thereafter, Miller was arrested and charged for "disorderly conduct and harassment", they said. He was released after he posted the bond for USD 500, the police added.

The actor first appeared as Barry Allen/The Flash in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice". He has since featured as the DC superhero in films such as "Suicide Squad" and "Justice League".

Miller will headline his first solo outing as 'the fastest man alive' in "The Flash", scheduled to be released in 2023. In the film Ezra Miller plays the 'Scarlet Speedster'. The Flash is the superhero persona of Barry Allen, a police forensic investigator from Central City and member of the Justice League who can move at superhuman speeds. Barry's timeline-hopping abilities, according to Variety.com, allow him to shift from his cinematic universe — in which Batman is played by Ben Affleck, who first appeared with Miller in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016) — into an alternative universe where Batman is played by Michael Keaton, reprising the role he originated in 1989's 'Batman' and 1992's 'Batman Returns'.

This year, the actor will reprise his role of the wizard Credence Barebone in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore", which is slated to arrive in cinema halls on April 15, 2022.