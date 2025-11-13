The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser: Meryl Streep returns as the iconic Miranda Priestly; fans can't keep calm The makers of the highly anticipated film The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, have released the official teaser trailer online. Social media users expressed their excitement for the film's theatrical release.

New Delhi:

Academy Award-winning actors Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway are set to reunite on the big screen almost twenty years after they appeared on screens as Miranda and Andy in the 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada.

The makers on Wednesday dropped the teaser trailer of the highly anticipated second instalment of the 2006 hit comedy drama film, The Devil Wears Prada, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, on various social media platforms. Read on to know about its cast, release date details here.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser trailer out

The 51-second teaser trailer of The Devil Wears Prada 2 gives fans a glimpse of the reunion between Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway's Andrea “Andy” Sachs. The video opens with Miranda walking toward an elevator, soon joined by Andy. As the elevator doors are about to close, Andy smiles and says, "Miranda." Miranda steps aside to let her in and responds, "Took you long enough." Watch the teaser trailer below:

Fans react to The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser

Social media users were quick to react to the teaser trailer of The Devil Wears Prada 2, with many flooding the comment section. One YouTube user wrote, "Now THIS is how you make a teaser trailer. The heels, the music, Miranda, and finally Andy. Chef's kiss (sic)." Another commented, "Miranda walks to the matching beat of Vogue is PERFECTION!! (sic)."

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Release date and cast

It must be noted that The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit the big screens on May 1, 2026. The film is produced by Wendy Finerman and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna. Besides the lead actors, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, it features Stanley Tucci, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J Shen, Pauline Chalamet, BJ Novak, Conrad Ricamora and others in key roles.

