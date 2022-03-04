The Batman actor Paul Dano aka Riddler shows his dedication to character by doing 200 takes of a scene

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDLERVILLIAN The Riddler's character is played by Paul Dano in The Batman

Highlights Paul Dano plays the mysterious Batman villain Riddler

In an earlier Batman film, Jim Carrey played Riddler

Paul Dano as Riddler aside, Colin Farrell also joins The Batman as villain Cobblepot aka Penguin

Comic book movie actors like Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix, both of whom played the iconic Batman villain Joker, have been known to go to great lengths to get their portrayal right. Joining them in is The Batman actor Paul Dano, who plays Riddler in the Matt Reeves directorial. Reportedly, Dano did 200 takes for a single scene in the movie, which is quite impressive.

There is a scene in The Batman whereRiddler talks to The Batman via a video call. Reeves said that Dano did 200 takes to get this particular scene right. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Dano and Reeves sat in opposite rooms as the actor performed a scene in which his character, the Riddler, speaks to Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, through a cellphone video. Reeves said Dano requested they reshoot the sequence multiple times, "directing this one-person play on an iPhone."

Read: Robert Pattinson's The Batman first reviews are out, critics call it better than Nolan's Dark Knight

According to the director, Dano was "very critical of himself" and took his role as the Riddler incredibly seriously. Dano shared about his character Riddler, "This is a guy who survived by finding a way to focus his brain on something apart from his own thoughts and trauma and pain."

The new Batman movie is said to be deeply rooted in the comic book version of the DC vigilante. As Robert Pattinson dons the cowl, he will be playing a more detective-like character. This movie is said to have a runtime of 2 hours and 56 minutes including the post-credit scenes. The movie co-stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Andy Serkis and Alfred.

For many fans, who have not been in sync with the Batman comic books, The Batman movie will surely have a new flavour. Michael Giacchino's score for The Batman is also being hailed as one of the film's best aspects.