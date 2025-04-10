The Angry Birds Movie 3: Know release date, new cast and story so far The Producer of the Angry Birds 3 movie, John Cohen, announced the cast and release date on social media. Read on to find out every detail about the upcoming film.

The makers of the Angry Birds franchise announced the release date and cast of the third instalment, 'The Angry Birds Movie 3' on social media. The animated film is directed by John Rice and will hit the silver screens worldwide on January 29, 2027, under the banner of Paramount Pictures. John Rice's directorial 'The Angry Birds Movie 3' continues the success of the first two parts of the this franchise. It is significant to note that the first two instalments of the animated film grossed over 500 million dollars at the box office worldwide.

The Producer of The Angry Birds 3 movie, John Cohen, took to his Instagram handle to share this news. In a post, he wrote, 'Very excited to announce this amazing cast!!! #AngryBirdsMovie3'.

The first part of 'The Angry Birds Movie' hit screens in 2016. Meanwhile, the second instalment of the film was released in 2019 and now the third part of the popular movie series will hit the threatres in 2027.

Road so far

In the first part, a peaceful island inhabited by cheerful, flightless birds is disrupted when mysterious green pigs arrive. Three unlikely outcasts must uncover the pigs' true intentions. In the second part, the rivalry between the flightless birds and the cunning green pigs escalates to an all-new level. In the third instalment, Red and Chuck embark on fresh, thrilling, and electrifying adventures.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 cast

This time, Jason Sudeikis, Rachel Bloom, Josh Gad and Danny McBride will reprise their roles as Red, Chuck, Silver and Bomb in 'The Angry Birds Movie 3'. The movie will also have new members in the cast including Emma Myres, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, Lily James, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Psalm West, Walker Scobell, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sam Richardson, Anna Cathcart and Nikki Glaser.

Also Read: Tom Cruise returns to Cannes with Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning | Deets inside