Are Spiderman actors Tom Holland and Zendaya engaged? Here's what her Golden Globes' photos indicate

Dune actress Zendaya recently fueled engagement rumours at the 82nd edition of the Golden Globe Awards when she appeared on the red carpet wearing a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand. During this, everyone's eyes stopped on her ring. Since Monday, the Internet has been filled with Tom Holland and Zendaya's engagement rumours.

Zendaya's Golden Globes look

Zendaya completed her stunning look with a choker necklace and high-end Bulgari jewellery. It included a platinum high jewellery necklace, a matching ring with a diamond ring of more than 48 carats and diamond stud earrings. But everyone's eyes were fixed on Zendaya's engagement ring as she wore a sparkling diamond ring in it.

Fans' opinion on Zendaya's ring

Fans are constantly commenting on social media after seeing Zendaya's ring. One user wrote, 'Is this an engagement ring', another user wrote, 'Ring!!!' while another user wrote, "Is Zendaya really engaged' Another comment read, "She has just announced her engagement." The ring reportedly cost around $200K i.e. Rs 1 crore 71 lakh.

Talking about work, while Tom is busy with his many upcoming projects, Zendaya is busy spending her time between film sets. These days Zendaya is shooting for Christopher Nolan's next film and 'The Drama' with Robert Pattinson.

Engagement rumours have come before

Zendaya and Holland's romance reportedly first began on the sets of 'Marvel: Spider-Man', where their on-screen chemistry as Peter Parker and MJ was also seen in real life. Over the past few years, they have become one of Hollywood's most loved couples. Their engagement was last rumoured in 2022. However, Zendaya was quick to shut down these rumours, saying she would let everyone know when she gets engaged.

