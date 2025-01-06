Rustom Soonawala, celebrity gynaecologist who delivered Raha, Taimur, Vamika, Ranbir and Kareena, dies at 95

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Celebrity gynaecologist Dr Rustom Soonawala dies at 95

Taimur Ali Khan, the first child born to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in 2016, immediately won over the paparazzi. The physician Kareena and Saif selected to deliver their first child, Taimur, made headlines at the time of his birth. A favourite of many Bollywood families, gynaecologist Dr Rustom Soonawala, delivered Taimur and in an intriguing turn of events, his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan as well. However, Dr Rustom took his last breathes on January 5, this year. The Padma Shri recipient died at the age of 95.

