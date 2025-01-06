Shogun to The Bear, 6 records that were broken at Golden Globes Awards 2025

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Know about the records that were broken at Golden Globes Awards 2025

The Golden Globes 2025 opened the gates for the awards season this year. While the Indian film 'All We Imagine As Light' failed to bag any awards, the British period-drama film The Brutalist won three big awards including Best Film, Best Actor and Best Director. While several records were made at Golden Globes 2025, several records were also broken at the 82nd edition of this prestigious award. Let's have a look at the top 6 records that have been broken a the Golden Globes Awards 2025.

Records that broke in movie categories

Best Actor Drama: Fernanda Torres, who won the award for 'I’m Still Here' became the first Brazilian actress to ever win in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama category

Best Actor Musical\Comedy: Sebastian Stan, who won the Golden Globes for 'A Different Man' became the first Romanian actor to win in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy category.

Records that broke in TV categories

Hiroyuki Sanada also became the first Asian actor and also the first Japanese actor to ever win in the Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama category. She won the Golden Globes for 'Shogun'.

Jeremy Allen White, who won the GG for 'the Bear joined Michael J. Fox and Alan Alda and achieved the rare feat of winning Best Actor in a Television Series - Comedy in three consecutive years, following his wins in 2023 and 2024.

Tadanobu Asano also won the Golden Globes for the American historical drama series 'Shogun', became the first Japanese actor to ever win in the Best Supporting Actor - Series, Miniseries or TV Film category. He's also the second Asian actor to get his hands on this prestigious award.

Ali Wong became the first woman to ever win in the stand-up comedy category. She got her hands on the Golden Globes 2025 for 'Ali Wong: Single Lady'.

Also Read: Golden Globes 2025: Sebastian Stan, Demi Moore, Adrien Brody wins big | Full list of winners