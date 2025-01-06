Golden Globes 2025: Sebastian Stan, Demi Moore, Adrien Brody wins big | Full list of winners

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA (Left to right) Sebastian Stan, Demi Moore and Adrien Brody

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards kicked off the award season in style, with a star-studded ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event saw some of the biggest names in film and television come together to celebrate outstanding achievements across both industries. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the ceremony, adding a touch of humour to the glamorous night.

Key winners and surprises

The night’s biggest winner in the film categories was The Brutalist, which took home multiple awards, including Best Motion Picture – Drama. In the acting categories, Adrian Brody won Best Actor in a Drama for his role in The Brutalist, while Fernanda Torres was awarded Best Actress in a Drama for I’m Still Here.

The Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy award went to Emilia Perez, a film that also dominated in several other categories, with Zoe Saldana winning Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture and Sebastian Stan claiming Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy for his role in A Different Man.

On the television front, Shogun emerged as the most awarded series, claiming several major categories, including Best Television Series – Drama and Best Actress in a Drama Series for Anna Sawai. Hacks was also a big winner, securing Best Television Series – Musical/Comedy and Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series for Jean Smart.

A standout moment for fans of The Bear came when Jeremy Allen White was awarded Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical/Comedy for his portrayal in the popular show.

Indian film's disappointment

India had some hopes pinned on All We Imagine as Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, which was nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category, with Kapadia also nominated for Best Director. However, the film did not win in either category, leaving Indian fans disappointed.

Full List of Winners:

Best Motion Picture – Drama : The Brutalist

: The Brutalist Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama : Adrian Brody, The Brutalist

: Adrian Brody, The Brutalist Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama : Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

: Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy : Emilia Perez

: Emilia Perez Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy : Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

: Sebastian Stan, A Different Man Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy : Demi Moore, The Substance

: Demi Moore, The Substance Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture : Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture : Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

: Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language : Emilia Perez

: Emilia Perez Best Director – Motion Picture : Brady Corbett, The Brutalist

: Brady Corbett, The Brutalist Best Screenplay – Motion Picture : Peter Straughan, Conclave

: Peter Straughan, Conclave Best Score – Motion Picture : Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers

: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers Best Song – Motion Picture : El Mal, Emilia Perez

: El Mal, Emilia Perez Best Television Series – Drama : Shogun

: Shogun Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama : Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama : Anna Sawai, Shogun

: Anna Sawai, Shogun Best Television Series – Musical/Comedy : Hacks

: Hacks Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical/Comedy : Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical/Comedy : Jean Smart, Hacks

: Jean Smart, Hacks Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series : Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

: Tadanobu Asano, Shogun Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series : Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television : Ali Wong

: Ali Wong Best Television Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or Motion Picture : Colin Farrell, The Penguin

: Colin Farrell, The Penguin Best Television Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology, or Motion Picture : Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country Best Animated Motion Picture : Flow

: Flow Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement : Wicked

: Wicked Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture: Baby Reindeer

The 2025 Golden Globes showcased both the old and the new in the entertainment industry, with established stars and rising talents taking center stage. Despite some surprises, the night was a major celebration of talent across multiple genres, further elevating some of the year's most talked-about projects.