Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAWNMENDES Singer Shawn Mendes announces release date of his documentary titled 'In Wonder' on Netflix

After treating fans with the snealk peek of his latest album, singer Shawn Mendes treated his fans with the announcement of his documentary. The singer has been one of the most popular one in the West and enjoys a huge fan base. Titled 'In Wonder,' Mendes' documentary will be seen on Netflix on November 23, just days ahead of his fourth studio album, 'Wonder'. His album arrives on December 4. Mendes released the album's title track as an advance single on October 2. According to Variety, the feature-length documentary, helmed by veteran music video director Grant Singer, is an intimate look at Mendes' life and journey, filmed over the last few years.

'In Wonder' will likely feature footage of Mendes from his 2019 self-titled world tour that took him across North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It was a special event selection at the Toronto Film Festival. Sharing the cover of the documentary, Mendes wrote, "Been working on this documentary for so long & am so excited to finally share it with you all #InWonder Nov 23rd on @netflixfilm"

Andrew Gertler, Shawn Mendes, and Ben Winston serve as the documentary's executive producers with Saul Germaine, p.g.a, and James Haygood credited as producers. Recently, the 'Senorita' singer partnered with his Shawn Mendes Foundation (SMF) and announced an official new annual TIFF award at the festival, given to an emerging or young filmmaker for excellence in creating a film. The award focuses on world issues important to the youth of today.

SMF seeks to inspire the 22-year-old singer's audience to learn about those causes that they are passionate about, and help empower them to use the voice they have to bring change to the world by taking action and giving back. Variety reported that the film joins Netflix's growing slate of music-centered documentaries including Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana,' 'Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce,' 'The Black Godfather,' 'Gaga: Five Foot Two,' 'Quincy' and most recently, 'Blackpink: Light Up the Sky.'

(With ANI inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage