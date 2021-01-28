Image Source : INSTGARAM/HALSEY Singer Halsey announces pregnancy in new post

Singer Halsey has made the announcement on social media that she is expecting her first child. She announced her pregnancy in her 'own' style. Halsey posted three pictures on Instagram from her maternity photoshoot. The singer can be seen flaunting her baby bump in the pictures. In the first picture, she is seen wearing a multi-coloured crochet bralette paired with denims. In the other pictures from a shirtless photoshoot, she can be seen wearing denim.

The singer captioned the images, "Surprise" with a milk bottle. Halsey is expecting her first child with her screenwriter beau Alev Aydin, whom she tagged in the pictures.

Alev commented: "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness." Halsey quickly replied to his comment: "I love you! And I love this mini human already!"

Take a look at her post here:

Actress Ruby Rose took to the comment section and wrote: "Wow wow wow! Congratulations." Actress Olivia Rodrigo said: "SENDING U SO MUCH LOVE". Record producer Benny Blanco also commented: "Screaming".

Halsey and Aydin "have been dating for several months," a source told people.com. The source added: "Halsey has been low-key about their relationship. They were spending a lot of time at her house in the fall though, and it was obvious that she was happy."

On a related note, the 26-year-old singer earlier had a miscarriage and she also suffered from a health condition called endometriosis. She underwent a surgery in the year 2017 for the same.