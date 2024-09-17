Shakira abruptly leaves stage after fan inappropriately starts filming her | WATCH viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Shakira announced her new album after seven years earlier in 2024.

A video of global popstar Shakira's video is doing rounds on social media wherein she can be seen walking off the stage mid-performance after a few people 'inappropriately' start filming up her dress. The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer was performing her new single 'Soltera' at LIV Miami when the incident occurred. In a viral video, Shakira is seen grooving to the beats and suddenly she realises that some people in the crowd are filming up her dress, following which she visibly seems upset and leaves the stage.

See the viral video:

Netizens reaction

Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens started resharing the video, expressing their views on the same. One user wrote, ''Whoever was filming should be arrested for sexual assault.'' ''That's truly disappointing behavior. Artists deserve respect and privacy, both on and off stage. It's crucial to ensure a safe environment for everyone,'' wrote another. A third user wrote, ''That’s just beyond gross. Shakira had every right to walk off, no one should have to deal with that kind of disrespect, especially when she’s just out there performing her music. People need to learn how to act with basic decency!'' However, the 47-year-old singer is yet to speak up on the incident.

Earlier this year, Shakira came out with her new album titled Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which means Women Don't Cry Anymore. It was also her first album in seven years. On the personal life front, Shakira and former Spanish footballer Gerard Pique announced their separation in 2022. They dated for nearly 11 years before separating in 2022.

