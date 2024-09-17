Thalapathy Vijay to Suniel Shetty, film celebs extend birthday wishes to PM Narendra Modi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Film celebrities wishing PM Narendra Modi on his birthday.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 74 today, September 17, 2024, film celebrities extended their birthday wishes to him on social media. From South star Thalapathy Vijay to Bollywood veteran Suniel Shetty, check out how films celebs wished PM Modi on their respective social media handles. Suniel Shetty took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wished PM Modi on his 74th birthday and wrote, ''Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. May your leadership continue to guide our nation towards greater heights and achievements. Wishing you another year of great health and happiness.''

Jackie Shroff also on his X handle wished PM Modi along with a picture of himself meeting the politician. 'Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji a very happy birthday! @narendramodi @PMOIndia,'' he wrote.

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan penned a long note in Hindi on his X handle wishing the Prime Minister, which after roughly translating in English reads, ''Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to my inspiration, world leader, selfless Karmayogi, incomparable illustriousness, architect of a great India, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. I pray to Lord Venkateswara that you always remain healthy, safe and live long. You are the embodiment of the aspirations and patriotism of crores of sons of this great land. Under your leadership, India is the center of global peace, prosperity and power. I have full faith that like your previous and present tenures as the successful Prime Minister of India, you will continue to play a leading role in the creation of a compassionate, generous, peaceful and egalitarian world and pave the way for India to once again become the world leader. The hopes, aspirations and good wishes of crores of Indians living all over the world are always with you. Once again, my dearest Prime Minister, I wish you a very happy birthday!''

Taking to his Instagram handle, veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote, ''Respected Prime Minister #Narendra Modi Many many happy returns of the day! May the Lord grant you long and healthy life! And may you continue to lead the country for many years to come. You're a tireless too! And inspirational too. You are ordinary too! And extraordinary too. All hail! Be victorious. Jai Hind! #PrimeMinister @narendramodi.''

Actor-turned-politician Chirag Paswan, who is in the NDA-alliance with the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, wrote, ''Happy birthday and infinite best wishes to the successful Prime Minister of the country, respected Mr. @narendramodi who raised India's head high on the Vishwapatal. I wish God for your best health and longevity.''

Chiranjeevi also wished PM Modi on his special day and wrote, ''Happy Birthday to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji ! May you have a long life filled with great health! May you be blessed with more strength to lead our nation to greater glories!!''

Writer Manoj Muntashir shared an old picture of himself meeting the Prime Minister and wrote, ''That day my hands were not in front of a 'politician', Were connected in front of a 'patriot'! Live long respected @narendramodi.''