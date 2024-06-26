Red One trailer OUT: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans join forces to rescue JK Simmons as Santa Claus

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TRAILER Red One will release on November 15 in cinemas.

Dwayne Johnson has unveiled the first trailer of his highly anticipated holiday event flick, Red One. The film is directed by Jake Kasdan, who is known for helming the Jumanji franchise. Apart from Dwayne, the film also stars Chris Evans in a thrilling quest to rescue Santa Claus, played by JK Simmons. Initially shrouded in mystery, 'Red One' reveals a plot where Santa Claus, code-named RED ONE, is abducted, prompting the North Pole's Head of Security (Johnson) to join forces with the world's most notorious bounty hunter (Evans). Together, they embark on a globe-trotting mission filled with action and adventure to ensure Christmas is saved.

Watch the trailer:

''We both LOVE Christmas, and took Christmas lore and Christmas legend, shook it up and flipped it on its head. Just like we wanted to do to each other. Ladies and gents, enjoy our new trailer for RED ONE and experience Christmas like never before,'' Dwayne wrote in the caption along with the trailer. Scheduled for release in US theatres on November 15, Red One will simultaneously roll out worldwide via Warner Bros Pictures throughout the same month, according to Deadline.

Penned by Chris Morgan, a frequent collaborator with Seven Bucks Productions known for his work in the 'Fast and Furious' universe, the screenplay brings to life the ambitious vision set forth by Garcia and the production team.

As per Deadline, the film is produced by Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar of The Detective Agency, Chris Morgan of Chris Morgan Productions, and Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, and Dwayne Johnson of Seven Bucks Productions.

Red One marks a reunion for director Jake Kasdan, Dwayne Johnson, and Seven Bucks Productions following their successful collaboration on the blockbuster Jumanji films Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level, which collectively grossed over USD 1.7 billion worldwide.

(With ANi inputs)

