Scarlett Johansson confirms headlining next 'Jurassic World' film, calls script, 'so incredible'

Actress Scarlett Johansson recently shared that she will be headlining the next film in the 'Jurassic World' franchise, which is being directed by Gareth Edwards. He is known for helming films like Godzilla and Rogue One, which are based on a screenplay written by David Koepp. ''I am an enormous 'Jurassic Park' fan. It is one of the first movies I remember seeing in theatres. I remember it so vividly. it was life-changing and mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am.'' Scarlett said.

The fourth 'Jurassic World' film, which will tell a completely different tale from the original 'Jurassic World trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, has a "so incredible" script, according to Johansson.

Over 1 billion dollars was made by each of the three 'Jurassic World' films at the global box office. In the newest film, Johansson plays the major role with Jonathan Bailey, David Lacono, Maheshala Ali, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

"David Koepp wrote it and returned after 30 years to write it and he's so passionate about it," Johannson said. "I've been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I'm like, 'I'll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I'll do the craft service!' I'll do anything for it. The fact that it's happened this way at this time is unbelievable,'' she added.

Jurassic World 4 will be shot in locations such as Thailand and studios in Malta and the UK Spielberg is executive producing the film through Amblin Entertainment. 'Jurassic Park' producer Frank Marshall is also returning, along with his regular producing partner Patrick Crowley, reported Variety.

