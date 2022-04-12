Pregnant Rihanna's stylish and bold maternity shoot pics for Vogue go viral on the internet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BADGALRIRI Rihanna on the cover of Vogue

Rihanna is expecting her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky. During this time, Rihanna has been putting her fashionable foot forward stepping out in style and flaunting her baby bump in designer outfits. However, it seems like the queen of glam saved her best and boldest looks for Vogue's photoshoot, pics of which were shared by her on Instagram recently. It needs to be noted here that Rihanna has recently entered Forbes' list of the World's billionaires.

Rihanna's high-end fashion is on full display in many of her maternity looks. In one of the pics, she wears a red, floral bodysuit. Another pic shows her posing in a bathtub, her baby bump floating above the water. In another image, she wears a glamorous white gown. Take a look at the viral pictures from her Vogue photoshoot here.

In her interview, Rihanna also opened up on her relationship with ASAP Rocky, saying, “I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in."

Rihanna also said that it was an unplanned pregnancy for the couple. “I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s–t. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began,” she added.

It is said that Rihanna and her partner ASAP Rocky will marry in her hometown in Barbados after the baby's birth.