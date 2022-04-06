Kanye West, Rihanna, Jay-Z in Forbes World's Billionaires List 2022, know their astonishing net worth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BADGALRIRI Forbes World's Billionaires List 2022: Know the celebs on it

The World's Billionaires List for 2022 drawn by Forbes is out. Entertainment industry celebs Rihanna, Kanye West and Jay-Z are among those who have made it to the list this year. This is the first time that Rihanna has entered the hotshot billionaires list. Considering, that she is expecting her first child with ASAP Rocky, this occasion is all the more special for the mama-to-be.

Rihanna's net worth is estimated to be USD 1.7 billion (Rs 12,889 crore). This income is largely from ventures outside of the music including her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and the Savage X Fenty lingerie business. She is placed 1,729 on the Forbes World's Billionaires List. Rihanna is among 236 newcomers to the billionaires list.

Behind Rihanna is Jay-Z, whose net worth is estimated at USD 1.4 billion (Rs 10,611 crore). He occupies the 2,076th spot on the Forbes list. His bank grew by the sale of TIDAL to Jack Dorsey's Square, as well as LVMH buying Armand de Brignac champagne.

Kanye West left behind both Rihanna and Jay-Z with an estimated USD 2 billion ( Rs 15,164 crore) worth. West's earnings are linked to his Yeezy partnership with Adidas and a lucrative partnership with Gap. He has leapt 200 positions on his 2021 ranking and sits at no 1,513 on this year's billionaires list.

There are 2,668 billionaires on Forbes’ 36th-annual ranking of the planet’s richest people. This number is 87 fewer than a year ago. Forbes used stock prices and exchange rates from March 11, 2022 to calculate the net worths of all the people on the list.

USA still leads the world with 735 billionaires, including Elon Musk, who tops the World’s Billionaires list for the first time. China (including Macau and Hong Kong) remains number two, with 607 billionaires.