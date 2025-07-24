Pedro Pascal’s best films to stream ahead of The Fantastic Four Pedro Pascal’s charm, range, and action hero appeal shine in these 7 fan-favourite films now available on OTT. Here’s your binge list before his next big release.

The most well-liked actor in Hollywood is Pedro Pascal. He is renowned for his powerful roles, endearing demeanour, and impressive performances. He has worked on a wide range of films, from comedies to action films. Pedro Pascal excels in a variety of genres, including superhero action, quirky comedies, heartfelt dramas, and spy thrillers.

His latest release, The Uninvited (2025), while his most recent anticipated upcoming film. The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will release on July 25. Fans love his range, charm, and family-first spirit, all of which shine through in these picks. Seven of his greatest films are available to stream on OTT platforms.

7 Must-Watch Pedro Pascal films on OTT

1. Wonder Woman 1984

Pedro portrays Max Lord, the antagonist. He adds a great deal of drama and emotion to this superhero tale. The film is available on two OTT platforms, Prime Video and Jio Cinema.

2. Triple Frontier

A group of former soldiers plots a heist in this action-packed movie. Pedro has a solid team cast and plays a serious, action-packed role. OTT giant, Netflix, has the OTT rights of this film.

3. The Equaliser 2

Pedro is a covert government agent. Along with Denzel Washington, the film is packed with action and tension. Just like Triple Frontier, it is also on Netflix.

4. Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Pedro portrays a cowboy spy named Agent Whisky. With many exciting action sequences, the film is stylish and entertaining to watch. The is available on Jio Hotstar.

5. If Beale Street Could Talk

Pedro plays a minor but significant part in this romance. In a gentle and heartfelt manner, the movie explores themes of justice, love, and suffering. The film can be viewed on Netflix.

6. We Can Be Heroes

This is a family-friendly superhero movie. Fun, light, and full of energy. Pedro portrays a brave superhero and a loving father. We Can Be Heroes can also be watched on Netflix.

7. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Pedro humorously portrays himself. He co-stars with Nicolas Cage in this humorous, amiable, and adventurous action comedy. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

