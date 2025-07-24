OTT releases this week: From Sarzameen to Mandala Murders From Kajol’s digital comeback to Netflix thrillers and Punjabi comedies—here’s everything new releasing on OTT platforms in India this week, July 25 onward.

New Delhi:

Last week, several interesting films and series were released on the digital platform. While Saiyaara has been able to pull back audiences in theatres, OTT also has a plethora of options for people wanting to consume content from the comfort of their home.

After impressing theatrical audiences with the horror-thriller Maa, Kajol will now be seen in the digital film, Sarzameen, opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran. On the other hand, Chhaava actor Vineet Kumar Singh will be seen in the OTT series Rangeen, playing a similar character to what we saw Manav Kaul in Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper. Other than these, there are several other Friday releases as well. Let's have a look at them here.

Latest OTT releases this week

1. Mandala Murders

Mandala Murders, made in partnership with Netflix and Yash Raj Films, is releasing tomorrow, i.e. on 25 July 2025. Starring Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Raghubir Yadav, the series will reveal the secrets of the ancient device of Charandaspur. Vaani will be seen in the role of Investigating Officer Riya Thomas in the series. This series will stream on Netflix from July 25.

2. Sarzameen

Sarzameen starring stars like Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mihir Ahuja is also in this week's list. It will stream on Jio Hotstar from July 25. The film is about an army officer who tries to free Kashmir from terrorism. Kajol has played the role of Ibrahim's mother in the film. The film is directed by Kayoj Irani.

3. Rangeen

Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajshree Deshpande, Taaruk Raina and Sheeba Chaddha will be seen in this series, which is based on a man who gets betrayed by his wife and he takes a big step to take revenge for that betrayal. You will be able to watch Rangeen on Prime Video from July 25.

4. Saunkan Saunkanay 2

This romantic film starring Nimrat Khaira, Sargun Mehta, Charanjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Amy Virk is going to knock on ZEE5. The film will stream from July 25. Its story is about a husband who has two wives. However, his mother brings another wife for her son, after which the fiasco begins.

5. Other noteworthy OTT drops: Trigger, Happy Gilmore 2 and more

The action thriller-filled drama series 'Trigger' will stream on Netflix from July 25. It stars Kim Nam Gil and Kim Young Kwang in the lead roles. Apart from this, the American sports comedy film 'Happy Gilmore 2' is also in the list, which can be seen on Netflix from Friday. The American horror film 'Antique Don' will also premiere on Netflix from tomorrow.

