Patrick Muldoon, Days Of Our Lives actor, dies at 57 due to heart attack

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor and producer Patrick Muldoon passed away on April 19 following a heart attack. He was 57 years old. He was best known for his roles in the show 'Days of Our Lives' and the film 'Starship Troopers'.

Patrick Muldoon's career

Born in San Pedro, California, Muldoon graduated from USC. He began his acting career during his college days, when he landed an opportunity to appear in two episodes of the sitcom 'Who's the Boss?'.

Muldoon played the character of Austin Reed in Days of Our Lives, a role he portrayed from 1992 to 1995, and later reprised from 2011 to 2012. He also played a villainous role in Melrose Place during its third through fifth seasons. Additionally, he appeared in numerous TV movies throughout the late 1990s and the 2000s.

His last project

On the big screen, Muldoon starred in the 1997 film Starship Troopers. His final film, a crime thriller titled Dirty Hands, is scheduled for release later this year.

Patrick Muldoon had a passion for music

Muldoon also served as an executive producer on several films, including Arkansas, Marlowe and Riff-Raff. Muldoon had a deep love for music. He was always the life of the party and was frequently seen with his guitar in hand.

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