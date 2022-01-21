Pamela Anderson calls off her fifth marriage with bodyguard husband, files for divorce

Friday, January 21, 2022
     
Pamela Anderson married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst on the eve of Christmas 2020. A rep on the actress' behalf revealed that their romance fizzled out as they lived together during the pandemic and that the husband did not "treat her the way she felt she wanted to be treated." 

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 21, 2022 13:27 IST
Highlights

  • Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst married on the eve of Christmas 2020 in a private ceremony
  • Pamela Anderson has been divorced four times previously
  • Pamela Anderson's rep said that her romance fizzled out with Dan Hayhurst as they lived together

On Christmas eve of 2020, actress Pamela Anderson tied the knot with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in a secret ceremony. This was her fifth marriage after she divorced her previous husbands Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, Rick Solomon and Jon Peters. Now, it has come to light that after little over a year of her marriage with Hayhurst, the couple is all set to separate and Anderson will be filing for divorce in her native country Canada.   

A source close to the now estranged couple said while things were initially blissful in the pandemic, being quarantined together ultimately took a toll on their relationship.

A source told Page Six, “Hayhurst turned out to be a d**k to Anderson — he was unkind and unsupportive. After you spent two years living every second with someone, you get to know them better — and for worse. They got to know each other better, and in doing so, Anderson realised he is in fact not the one. “

The source added, “He didn’t treat her in the way she felt she wanted to be treated."

The former Baywatch star fell in love with Hayhurst during Covid lockdown. She exchanged vows in a ceremony on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, Canada, on Christmas Eve. It was her fifth wedding.

"I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me," Anderson had told DailyMailTV at the time.

Anderson had also shared wedding photograph and video online. For the wedding, she picked a white vintage wedding dress with structured sleeves and a long trailing bridal veil. Hayhurst wore black trousers and white shirt. The couple met at the beginning of lockdown last year and have been together since then.

She added that they fell head over heels with each other and it was a "natural fit".

(With IANS inputs)

