Obsession X review: What internet audience say about Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette's horror film

New Delhi:

Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette's horror film Obsession has finally released at Indian screens on Friday, May 29, 2026. The film initially released in the USA on May 15, 2026, and performed exceptionally well at the box office.

Now, the film has been attracting audiences in India, and people have been actively sharing their views about it on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Read on to find out what X users have to say about the film.

Obsession X review

The film has been receiving mixed reviews from social media users online. While some users are praising the film for its horror elements and calling it overall "good," others have pointed out several flaws, One X user wrote, "Watched Obsession (2026) Peak Horror Padam (film). inde navarrette (new crush)." Another user seemed like she liked the film calling it "overall good". She wrote, "inde navarrette the woman/actress u are… wow. the movie overall was good.. i will say tho im not a big fan of the ending. but the way she turns her emotions on & off is so eerie. this is def more of a psych thriller than horror…. but the jump scares got me. 9/10."

Meanwhile, a section of online users called it a "bad watch" and criticised its slow pacing and boring screenplay. One user wrote, "#Obsession Bad watch Interesting concept where a wish backfires on the hero, but the execution is terrible. Slow pacing, boring screenplay, no horror, and no engagement Only Inde Navarrette stands out. 1.6/5."

Obsession movie box office collection

The film is produced under Blumhouse Productions, and recently, the production house's CEO, Jason Blum, took to his X handle to share an update regarding the film’s box office collection in the USA.

Obsession: Cast and crew details

Apart from Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, the film stars Cooper Tomlinson and Megan Lawless in key roles. The film is produced by James Harris, Christian Mercuri, and Roman Viaris-de-Lesegno. Rock Burwell has composed the music for the film and the cinematography is handled by Taylor Clemons. The film is edited by Curry Barker. Notably, the film has received a rating of 8.2 out of 10 so far.

Also Read: Obsession movie release date in India: Here's when Michael Johnston's horror film hits theatres