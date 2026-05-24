May 24, 2026
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Obsession movie release date in India: Here's when Michael Johnston's horror film hits theatres

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Michael Johnston's horror film Obsession is all set to hit the Indian theatres this month. Read on to know when you can watch this film on big screens.

Know Obsession movie release date in India.
Know Obsession movie release date in India. Image Source : TMDB
New Delhi:

There's good news for cinemagoers who love watching horror films, as Michael Johnston's film Obsession is gearing up for its release in India. The Hollywood film was released in the USA on May 15, 2026, and the buzz around its India release has now excited fans.

Written and directed by Curry Barker, the film features Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, and Cooper Tomlinson in key roles. Read on to find out when the film will hit Indian screens.

Obsession movie release date in India

According to ticket booking platform BookMyShow, the horror film Obsession is going to be released on May 29, 2026. Take a look below:

India Tv - Obsession movie release date in India
(Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM BOOKMYSHOW PLATFORM.)Screengrab taken from BookMyShow platform showing Obsession movie release date in India.

This is a developing story.

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