Obsession movie release date in India: Here's when Michael Johnston's horror film hits theatres

New Delhi:

There's good news for cinemagoers who love watching horror films, as Michael Johnston's film Obsession is gearing up for its release in India. The Hollywood film was released in the USA on May 15, 2026, and the buzz around its India release has now excited fans.

Written and directed by Curry Barker, the film features Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, and Cooper Tomlinson in key roles. Read on to find out when the film will hit Indian screens.

Obsession movie release date in India

According to ticket booking platform BookMyShow, the horror film Obsession is going to be released on May 29, 2026. Take a look below:

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM BOOKMYSHOW PLATFORM.)Screengrab taken from BookMyShow platform showing Obsession movie release date in India.

This is a developing story.

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