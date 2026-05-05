The Odyssey new trailer out now: Christopher Nolan's mythological adventure looks promising | Watch

New Delhi:

A new trailer for Christopher Nolan's film The Odyssey has been released. It stars Matt Damon as Odysseus and gives a closer look at his perilous journey back home after the Trojan War. The Universal Pictures film will be released in theaters on July 17. The trailer shows Odysseus trying to return to the kingdom of Ithaca, where his wife Penelope (played by Anne Hathaway) and his son Telemachus (played by Tom Holland) are facing increasing danger.

What's in the trailer?

The film is based on the story of Odysseus, a hero from Greek mythology, played by Matt Damon. The trailer depicts the Greek hero on a long, torturous, and fantastical journey home, as he attempts to save his family and regain his place in Ithaca. The trailer also reveals several key characters. Robert Pattinson appears as Antinous, who seeks to take over Ithaca by marrying the queen. Charlize Theron plays the nymph Calypso. John Leguizamo appears as Odysseus' servant Eumaeus, while Jon Bernthal plays Menelaus, the Greek king of Sparta and brother of Agamemnon.

Watch the trailer here:

The Odyssey is Christopher Nolan's 13th feature film

The Odyssey is the 13th feature film directed by Christopher Nolan. The lead actors of the film include Zendaya as Goddess Athena, Benny Safdie as Agamemnon, Himesh Patel as Eurylochus, Mia Goth as Melantho, Jimmy Gonzales as Cepheus, Lupita Nyong'o. However, the curtain has not been lifted on Will Yun Lee's character yet. The audience is eagerly waiting for the film.

The Odyssey cast: Who's playing whom?

Matt Damon - Odysseus (the king of Ithaca and central hero)

Tom Holland - Telemachus (Odysseus's son)

Anne Hathaway - Penelope (Odysseus’s wife)

Zendaya - Athena (goddess who guides Odysseus)

Robert Pattinson - Hermes (messenger god)

Lupita Nyong'o - Circe (enchantress)

Charlize Theron - Calypso (nymph who detains Odysseus)

Benny Safdie - Antinous (one of Penelope’s suitors)

The Odyssey release date

Christopher Nolan's next, The Odyssey, will be released worldwide on July 17, 2026. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in India, alongside international market releases in several other languages, including Spanish, Russian and Japanese.

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