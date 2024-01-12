Michael Jackson's biopic to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Michael Jackson

The 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's biopic is in the works and the makers have finally given a green light on its release. The upcoming biopic titled Michael and directed by Antoine Fuqua is scheduled to release on April 18, 2025. The film will feature the late star's nephew Jaafar Jackson, which will also be his debut in Hollywood. Production house Lionsgate will be releasing this film globally and the production will begin on January 22 this year. The biopic will give a peek into the life of Michael Jackson and the musical genius he is. Michael will be produced by Graham King and is written by John Logan.

Michael Jackson is one of the legendary music artists and people still groove to his songs to this day. Ultimately known as the King of Pop, Michael Jackson has influenced his fans, and other artists throughout many decades.

The artist has also had his fair share of ups and downs. Michael Jackson was accused of child sexual abuse. Despite a lack of evidence and the police never pressing any criminal charges, Michael Jackson still settled this case out of court and the investigation was closed.

Netizens are very eager to view the most stunning, talented musical genius, who has changed the scenario of music and has inspired many artists in some way or the other. Michael Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009, before the beginning of his concert in London. The reason for the death is cardiac arrest, which was caused by propofol and benzodiazepine overdose.

Also Read: 'Indian Tarantino': Yo Yo Honey Singh reviews Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's Animal

Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Ismail Darbar's son Awez to quit show after suffering knee injury during rehearsals