Marvel star Jonathan Majors admits to strangling ex-girlfriend, audio surfaces An audio of Jonathan Majors, known as 'Kong the Conqueror' in Marvel films, has surfaced, in which he admits strangling his ex-girlfriend.

Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Now, in this case, an audio recording of the fight between these two has gone viral, in which the actor admits to harassing and strangling her. Let's know what the actor said in this audio recording

The viral audio is from September 2022

An audio recording obtained by Rolling Stone revealed the conversation between the actor and his ex-wife, Jabbari. This audio is said to be from September 2022. In this, Jabbari, while talking to actor Jonathan, questions him about the attack on her. In that tape, she says that Jonathan strangled her and pushed her into the car. In response, the actor said yes, he did all this.

What was the dispute between the two?

In the year 2023, an incident of assault between these two came to light. In this, Majors' ex-wife British dancer Grace Jabbari had filed a case of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment against her. The victim had said in the police complaint that once when the two were returning home together in Brooklyn, she had an argument with Jonathan in the taxi. During this argument, Jonathan assaulted her, causing injuries to the woman's head and back, behind the ear and on the face. However, the actor escaped going to jail in this case, but he was removed by Marvel Studios from his upcoming films.

For the unversed, Jonathan Majors is a Hollywood actor. He was seen in the film 'Creed 3' released in the year 2023, in which he played the role of Damian.

Also Read: Asian Film Awards: All We Imagine As Light wins Best Film, Santosh's Shahana Goswami bags Best Actor Award