Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Supriya Ganesh hit back at troll over 'colourist, classist' post

New Delhi:

Never Have I Ever fame Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and The Pitt actress Supriya Ganesh slammed an online troll who targeted Indian representation in Hollywood. Supriya Ganesh, known for her role in The Pitt, strongly criticised the post, calling it 'colourist' and 'classist', while Maitreyi Ramakrishnan also called out the user for the remark.

For the unversed, a user on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shared a picture featuring four actresses: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Charithra Chandran, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Supriya Ganesh. He captioned the post, "Most common faces used by Hollywood to represent Indians. Kamwali bai (househelp) phenotype."

Supriya Ganesh hits back at troll for classist post

Quote-tweeting the post on X, The Pitt actress Supriya Ganesh wrote, "Hey so this is supremely f***ed up and I truly hope you deal with your self hate. Colorist, classist, garbage take." Further replying to that post, she added, "And casteist but are we ready to talk about that."

In another follow-up reply on the same post, the actor added, "And I'm always going to talk back about this s*** because I'm never going to let women and folks who look like me feel bad about themselves never going to shut up." Take a look below:

(Image Source : X: SUPRIYA GANESH)Screengrab showing Supriya Ganesh's comment on X post

What did Maitreyi Ramakrishnan say while slamming the troll?

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan also gave a befitting reply to the online troll. While sharing a picture of Kermit the Frog used as a meme reference, she wrote, "womp womp cry harder. must be hard to look at four baddies constantly." Check her X post below:

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Supriya Ganesh's work front

On the professional front, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was last seen in Karl Urban and Jack Quaid's The Boys. She is best known for her projects including Never Have I Ever where she starred opposite Darren Barnet, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani and others.

Wheras, Supriya Ganesh was recently seen in The Pitt where she played the role of Dr Samira Mohan. She is known for Pinball: The Man Who Saved The Game, Billions and Grown-ish.

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