Made in Heaven to Red, White and Royal Blue, stories of acceptance on Prime Videos | Pride Month Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Movies and series based on LGBTQ+ Community

With the Pride month commencing, Prime Videos has a string of films that are perfect to watch to celebrate the spirit of Pride. From romantic thrillers to comedy-drama, here are fabulous titles that support queer representation in all its forms. These help convey that inclusivity is beautiful and worthy of being celebrated no matter where you fall on the spectrum.

Made in Heaven

‘Made in Heaven’ follows Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (Arjun Mathur), two wedding planners in Delhi. As they navigate arranged marriages, societal pressures, and hidden desires, exposing the clash between tradition and modern aspirations, the show also portrays LGBTQ+ characters and their struggles. It's a show that celebrates love in all its forms while offering a thought-provoking look at the challenges faced by those who don't conform to traditional norms.

Red, White and Royal Blue

Casey McQuiston's royally romantic and wildly popular bestseller, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ is an enemies-to-lovers story that explores the unexpected romance between America's First Son, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), and the Prince of Wales (Nicholas Galitzine). A fake friendship turning into a lifelong relationship is what this romantic film turns out to be.

My Policeman

Set in the 1950s, My Policeman explores a forbidden love triangle between a policeman named Tom (Harry Styles), his school teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson). Through alternating perspectives and decades-spanning narratives, this film offers a powerful story of love, loss, and the fight for acceptance.

What is Pride Month?

The month of June is celebrated as Pride Month all over the world. This occasion is especially celebrated by the people of the LGBTQ+ community. There are a large number of people in India as well as around the world, who look at the people of the LGBTQ+ community with strange eyes and do not accept them completely. This is the reason why people of this community take out parades with the rainbow flag at different places to get an equal share of their existence in society so that the discrimination against them can be reduced.

Also Read: Rajnikanth to Anil Kapoor, actors who reach Delhi to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony