Rajnikanth to Anil Kapoor, actors who reach Delhi to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is all set to take oath on Sunday (June 9) for a third straight term, equaling the feat of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, amid hectic parleys involving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and allies over the share of berths of different constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the new government. Several actors like Rajnikanth have reached Delhi to be a part of this oath taking ceremony. Let's have a look at who will be a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in Delhi.

Rajnikanth

Actor Rajinikanth has also reached Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi. While taking to the media, the superstar said that this is a very big achievement and his wishes are with Modi. "People have also elected a strong opposition in this Parliament election. It will lead to a healthy democracy. I received an invitation for Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra Pradesh CM. I will update you about going there," said Rajnikanth.

Anupam Kher

Actor Anupam Kher reached Delhi and said that it is his good fortune that he's taking part in the oath ceremony for the third time. The actor also called this occasion a historical moment. "In the last 10 years, the prime minister has run the country very well. I hope the new government under the PM's leadership will take the country ahead. We are the fifth largest economy in the world and can move up to being the third largest economy. I thank those who have invited me to this ceremony," said Anupam Kher.

Anil Kapoor

Fighter actor Anil Kapoor has also reached Delhi to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Anil Kapoor said that he just wants the country to prosper, while speaking to ANI.

Suresh Gopi

Actor turned BJP MP-elect from Kerala, Suresh Gopi has arrived in Delhi to take part in the oath ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi this evening.

For the unversed, the grand event is scheduled for Sunday (June 9), where Modi along with top ministers will take oath as the leaders of the newly formed government.

