M Emmet Walsh, known for his role in Blade Runner, dies at 88 due to cardiac arrest

Follow us on Image Source : X Actor Emmet Walsh

M Emmet Walsh, who has worked in over 150 films, has passed away at the age of 88, his manager said on Wednesday. As per a report by Associated Press, he died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday at a hospital in St Albans, Vermont. Emmet Walsh was popularly known for his roles in Blade Runner, Knives Out, and Blood Simple, among others.

Emmet Walsh's career at a glance

Walsh portrayed Harrison Ford's LAPD boss in Ridley Scott's 1982 film Blade Runner as vell as the ruthless private detective Loren Visser in the Coen brothers' directorial debut, Blood Simple.

He also played the corrupt sheriff in the 1986 horror film Critters and a minor appearance as a security guard in Knives Out.

Walsh featured in several noteworthy 1970s films, including Little Big Man with Dustin Hoffman, What's Up, Doc? with Ryan O'Neal and Barbra Streisand, Slap Shot with Paul Newman, and The Jerk with Steve Martin.

According to Variety, the actor with the hangdog face and trademark paunch went on to appear in Fletch, Back to School, Raising Arizona and Twilight.

Raised in Swanton, Vermont, Walsh made his debut in movies in Alice's Restaurant in 1969. He was also active on TV, appearing in Sneaky Pete, The Mind of the Married Man and guesting on dozens of series including Frasier, The X-Files, NYPD Blue and The Bob Newhart Show.

He was also in demand as a voice actor, narrating Ken Burns' The Civil War and Baseball documentaries and lending his voice to The Iron Giant and Pound Puppies, reported Variety.

(WIth ANI inputs)

Also Read: Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra finally UNVEILS melodic version of 'Qismat Badal Di' song | WATCH

Also Read: 'I felt like I had to speak..': Ranvir Shorey makes SHOCKING revelations about Sushant Singh Rajput's death