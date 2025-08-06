Kelley Mack of The Walking Dead dies at 33 after battle with glioma The Walking Dead actress Kelley Mack passed away at 33. Known for roles in TWD and Chicago Med, she reportedly died after a battle with glioma.

New Delhi:

The Walking Dead actress Kelley Mack passed away at the age of 33. The young actress breathed her last on August 2 in her hometown of Cincinnati after a battle with glioma. Earlier this year, Kelley Mack shared she has been diagnosed with diffused midline glioma, a rare type of astrocytoma cancer by sharing a carousel post on her Instagram handle.

The actress has featured in several popular television shows and films in her acting career. The news of her sudden death left the entertainment industry in grief. Mack's family members shared this news of her demise on Kelley's Instagram handle.

The post reads, "It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go. Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present. Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express."

For the unversed, Kelley started her acting career by working in commercials at a young age. Besides acting, she also tried her luck in the field of production. According to details available on IMDb, the most recent film, which was produced by Mack, was distributed on AMC's Shudder and honoured with the Jury Choice Award at the Atlanta Horror Film Festival.

Kelley Mack's known work

Kelley was best known for her performance in films and series like 'The Walking Dead', 'Broadcast Signal Intrusion', 'Chicago Med', and others. She made her debut with the 2008 movie 'The Elephant Garden' where she played the role of Chole. The film features Billy Magnussen, Edward Saulisbury, Elise Couture, Vince Paul and others. For the unversed, Kelley is survived by her parents, Kristen and Lindsay Klebenow; her siblings Kathryn and Parker.

