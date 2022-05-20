Kate Middleton, Prince William stun in black as they join Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick premiere

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEDUCHESS_KATE Kate Middleton, Prince William at Cannes red carpet

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton, on Thursday evening, hit the red carpet for the UK premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' alongside its lead actor Tom Cruise. According to People magazine, for the occasion, Kate was dressed in a black floor-length Roland Mouret gown with a white off-the-shoulder neckline. She left her hair loose behind the ears which highlighted her statement earrings. Meanwhile, Prince William opted to don a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

The royal couple was introduced to the film's other cast members like Jennifer Connelly Miles Teller, who plays the son of Cruise's comrade Goose from the original movie. William himself has been a Royal Air Force helicopter pilot and his love for planes was on full display as he sported Crockett and Jones loafers embroidered with F18 planes, as per the outlet.

The London premiere wasn't the first time Prince William and Kate saw the highly anticipated film. They were reportedly treated to a special screening of the 'Top Gun' sequel at the invitation of Cruise, who had heard William was a fan of the original 1986 movie, as per People magazine.

