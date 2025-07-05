Julian McMahon, Fantastic Four actor, dies at 56 following a battle with cancer Hollywood actor Julian McMahon, who was battling cancer for a long time, died at the age of 56. The actor was known for playing the antagonist in the Hollywood film 'Fantastic Four'.

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor Julian McMahon, who was battling cancer for a long time, died at the age of 56. The actor was known for playing a brilliant role in the film 'Fantastic Four'. He was also famous for his roles in Nip/Tuck and FBI: Most Wanted. His death news has come as shocking news to the entertainment world. For the unversed, Julian's father, Billy McMahon, was Australia’s Prime Minister from 1971 to 1972.

The actor's wife confirmed

The death of Hollywood actor Julian McMahon was confirmed by his wife, Kelly McMahon, through a statement given to Deadline. 'Julian passed away this week after a courageous battle to defeat cancer. He loved his life, his work, his fans and most of all his family very much. We request you to give us privacy in this hour of grief and request all those who loved Julian to be happy in life, as Julian was,' read her statement.

Before his death, the Hollywood actor had been open about dealing with health challenges, including a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease, which he shared via social media in December.

Who was Julian McMahon?

Actor Julian McMahon was the son of former Australian Prime Minister Sir William McMahon. The actor started his career with modelling, then after that, he won the hearts of the people through his brilliant acting in the world of TV. In the year 2005, McMahon got global recognition with the film 'Fantastic Four'. In this, the actor played the role of Victor von Doom, also known as Dr. Doom.

The actor's film career

Julian McMahon's first film was 'Wet and Wild Summer'. After this, he did great films like 'Another World', 'Charmed', 'FBI: Most Wanted' and 'Fantastic Four', 'Another Day', 'Prisoner', 'Fire with Fire'. Apart from this, the actor was also known for his tremendous acting in many web series and serials.

Also Read: Jurassic World Rebirth X review: Did Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey's dinosaur thriller impress netizens?