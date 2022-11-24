Friday, November 25, 2022
     
Joe Jonas starrer Korean war drama 'Devotion' to release on THIS date in India; Find out

The makers of the aerial war epic film 'Devotion', where pop icon Joe Jonas makes his acting debut, have moved its India release from November 25 to December 2.

IANS New Delhi Published on: November 24, 2022 23:52 IST
Joe Jonas starrer 'Devotion' to release on THIS date

Joe Jonas is one of the most renowned pop icons in the music industry. He is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. He rose to prominence as a member of the pop rock band the Jonas Brothers, alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick. The pop icon is now all set to venture into the acting industry with his upcoming Korean war drama. The makers of the aerial war epic film 'Devotion', starring Joe Jonas, have moved its India release from November 25 to December 2.

Based on the bestselling book written by Adam Makos, the film also stars Jonathan Majors and Glenn Powell playing celebrated wingmen in the movie.

'Devotion' is a true story from the Korean War about two elite US Navy fighter pilots -- Jesse Brown, who was the first black aviator in US Navy history. and his compatriot and dear friend, Tom Hunder. The action takes place during a brutal battle in the Korean War.

Thomas Sadoski will be seen as the commanding officer; Powell and Majors play the parts of Hunder and Brown, respectively. 'Devotion'also stars Christina Jackson in a lead role.

The film has been produced by Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill through Black Label. PVR Pictures is distributing the film in India.

