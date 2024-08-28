Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker 2' will release in India two days earlier to world premiere | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker 2' release date in India announced

Good news for Joker fans in India. Joker: Folie à Deux will hit Indian theatres two days before the rest of the world. The sequel to the film series, Joker 2 is releasing in October. On Wednesday, the makers announced the India release date with two new posters. The posters show the Joker and his girlfriend Harley Quinn. For those who don't know, Joaquin Phoenix plays the Joker and Lady Gaga plays Harley.

Joker: Folie à Deux release in India

The posters shared from Warner Bros. India's X handle read, "The much-hyped sequel is coming earlier than expected. Joker: Folie à Deux is coming to Indian theatres two days earlier on Wednesday, October 2." This simply means that Joker will arrive in India on Gandhi Jayanti. Let us tell you, the film will be released in America on October 4. In the film directed by Todd Philip, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Zazie Beetz will be seen in important roles along with Joaquin and Gaga.

The story of Joker: Folie à Deux is shown in the period two years after the events shown in Joker in 2019. Arthur Fleck is admitted as a patient in Arkam State Hospital. He falls in love with music therapist Lee. Both are immersed in the musical world of dreams. On the other hand, Arthur's followers start a movement to free him.

About Joker

The story of Joker was based out in the era of 1981. Arthur Fleck is a failed clown and emerging stand-up comedian in Gotham City. But, as his mental condition worsens, a violent movement begins for him, which is for the establishment of a new culture. The script of the film was written by Todd along with Scott Silver. The crime drama thriller film was a box office success and grossed over $1 billion worldwide. And for those who don't know, Joker is the all-time highest-grossing R-rated film.

