Wednesday, August 28, 2024
     
Hrithik Roshan to star in 'The Lord of the Rings' prequel? Showrunner Payne's statement creates stir

The showrunner of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2' has increased the excitement of the fans with his recent statement, hinting at the possibility of Hrithik Roshan joining the series in the prequel.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2024 21:19 IST
Hrithik Roshan in 'The Lord of the Rings'
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan in 'The Lord of the Rings' prequel?

There is a lot of discussion about 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2'. Meanwhile, what surprised the fans is the possibility of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan joining it. Yes! You read that right, recently showrunner JD Payne in an interview hinted at the possibility of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan joining the cast list in the future season. JD's statement has increased the excitement of the fans to the peak.

Hrithik Roshan will be a part of 'The Lord of the Rings' series?

Payne discussed Hrithik Roshan's possible participation in the series with actors Megan Richards and Markella Kavenagh. Payne told Pinkvilla, "The last time I was in Mumbai, we met Hrithik Roshan. He was amazing. If the right role comes along, the doors will be open, the opportunities are there." The statement has increased the excitement among fans who are eager to see the Greek God in the fantasy series.

This Indian actor is part of Season 2

When questioned about the inclusion of other Indian actors in the upcoming season of 'The Rings of Power', Payne revealed that Gavie Singh Chera, who plays Merrimack in the show, is part of the cast. He said, "We actually cast Indian actors in Season 2... Gavie Singh Chera, he's absolutely amazing. He's in a few episodes. It's going to be great."

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2' premiere

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2' is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (August 29). The eight-episode series will be released in separate parts every Thursday. The first three episodes will stream on Thursday, followed by the next episodes on September 5, 12, 19 and 26, and the season finale will be on October 3. The series is inspired by JRR Tolkien's history of Middle-earth and the popular novel 'The Lord of the Rings'.

