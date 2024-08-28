After 'Kill', Raghav Juyal to turn villain again against Siddhant Chaturvedi in Excel Entertainment's 'Yudhra'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM After 'Kill', Raghav Juyal to turn villain in Yudhra too

Excel Entertainment's latest venture, is redefining the action thriller genre with its dynamic posters. Following the introduction of Siddhant Chaturvedi as the fierce Yudhra and Malavika Mohanan as the enchanting Nikhat, the makers have now revealed Raghav Juyal as the lethal Shafiq. The newly released motion video has sparked anticipation for the high-octane showdown between Siddhant and Raghav. In this fresh motion video, Yudhra delves deeper into its gritty, action-filled world, showcasing a tense confrontation between Yudhra and Shafiq. Raghav Juyal's portrayal of the villainous Shafiq is powerful, setting the stage for an epic battle, and building on his strong performance in Kill in Gyaarah Gyaarah.

Raghav Juyal joins Siddhant Chaturvedi's Yudhra

It will be interesting to see how these two characters clash in the film. The motion video has further heightened the excitement for the trailer, which is set to be released on August 29. Yudhra, the latest offering from Excel Entertainment, is generating immense excitement among fans with its promise of redefining the action thriller genre. From the moment the rip-roaring posters were unveiled, showcasing Siddhant Chaturvedi as the intense Yudhra and Malavika Mohanan as the alluring Nikhat, anticipation has been building steadily. But the excitement reached new heights with the introduction of Raghav Juyal as the sinister Shafiq, a character poised to bring a fresh wave of tension and drama to the screen.

The recently released motion video, featuring a gripping face-off between Yudhra and Shafiq, has set the internet abuzz. This isn’t just another action film; Yudhra promises a cinematic experience that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The video captures the raw intensity of a battle that’s brewing, with Raghav Juyal stepping into the role of a formidable villain who will stop at nothing to challenge Yudhra. His transformation from a celebrated dancer and actor to a chilling antagonist is nothing short of remarkable, especially following his standout performance in Kill.

Siddhant Chaturvedi Vs Raghav Juyal

This face-off between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling rivalries in recent cinema, and fans are eagerly awaiting the epic showdown. Yudhra is not just a film; it’s an adrenaline rush, promising a high-stakes drama that will leave viewers breathless.

Release date

Coming from the house of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment 'Yudhra' is directed by Ravi Udyawar. With the film set to hit theatres on September 20, these character posters have only heightened the anticipation for what is shaping up to be a thrilling cinematic experience.

