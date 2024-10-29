Jennifer Aniston remembers her 'FRIEND' Matthew Perry on his death anniversary, shares UNSEEN pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Matthew Perry died in 2023.

FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry left for his heavenly abode last year but he is still alive in the hearts of his fans, family and close ones, especially including his co-stars of the popular comedy show. On his first death anniversary, Jennifer Aniston, who shared the screen space with Matthew in the popular show, took to her Instagram to remember him. She also shared a series of unseen pictures of herself with Matthew Perry. ''1 year,'' she wrote along with a pink-coloured healing heart emoji.

See the post:

The first snap of the heart-breaking carousel showcased Jennifer Aniston with Matthew Perry, seemingly from the filming of the acclaimed theme song, I'll Be There For You, of the show. One of the pictures shows the Friends stars giving each other a group hug.

Jennifer's post undoubtedly left fans emotional. In the comment section, one of the netizens wrote, "We’ll always remember." ''He is so deeply missed. Forever with us. sending love,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Still so hard to believe.''

Matthew Perry's death

Matthew Perry was found dead at his residence on October 28, 2024. He was 54. As per Variety, Toxicology reports showed that Perry died from acute effects of ketamine at his Los Angeles home, and his death was ruled an accident. Other contributing factors to his death were drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder.

In 2024, the DEA and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), opened an investigation into who supplied the drugs that led to Perry's death. In August, five people were arrested, including Perry's assistant, doctors and Jasveen Sangha, a major drug supplier known as the "Ketamine Queen." A trial for Sangha and one of the doctors has been set for March 2025.

